Unidentified Man Killed By Train

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Unidentified man killed by train

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A tragic incident occurred near the PI Link Canal on Multan Road, where an unidentified man was fatally struck by a passing train.

According to rescue sources, an emergency call was received reporting that a man had been hit by a train.

Upon arrival at the scene, rescue officials found the 32-year-old man dead. His identity has not yet been determined.

The body was handed over to the police, which have initiated legal proceedings. Further investigation is underway to establish the deceased’s identity and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

