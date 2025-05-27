Open Menu

Unidentified Man Killed By Train

Published May 27, 2025 | 10:24 PM

Unidentified man killed by train

A tragic incident occurred near Pull 22 in Tehsil Kot Addu, District Muzaffargarh, where an unidentified man was fatally struck by a train early Tuesday morning

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A tragic incident occurred near Pull 22 in Tehsil Kot Addu, District Muzaffargarh, where an unidentified man was fatally struck by a train early Tuesday morning.

According to initial reports received by the Punjab Emergency Service Control Room in Muzaffargarh at approximately 7:56 AM, a police constable, Mazhar Hussain, reported the incident and requested immediate dispatch of an ambulance. Rescue vehicle was promptly sent to the scene, located approximately 20 kilometers away, and reached within 18 minutes.

Upon arrival, Rescue 1122 personnel confirmed the death of a male individual, estimated to be around 40 years old.

Railway officials at the scene informed rescue teams that a train had passed through the area around 4:00 AM, and the fatal accident likely occurred at that time.

The deceased had suffered severe injuries, including the amputation of the left hand, a fractured right leg and facial bleeding. Rescue staff respectfully covered the body with a dead sheet and are currently awaiting the arrival of a forensic team to assist in identifying the victim and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The operation remains ongoing, and further details will be released once the forensic investigation is complete.

