Unidentified man succumbs to injuries at civil hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :An elderly man who was found injured near Tando Jam and shifted to Civil Hospital has succumbed to the injuries on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, the police took an unknown person aged 70 years injured to the civil hospital where he died.

The deceased senior citizen is being identified and his picture has been released on social media so that his next of kin can be traced, the spokesman said.