Unidentified man, woman found dead in parked car

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The bodies of an unidentified man and a woman were discovered in an abandoned car parked near the roadside near Suddle House on Head Marala Road, within the jurisdiction of Kotli Loharan Police Station.

Upon receiving information, DSP Saddar Sialkot, SHO Kotli Loharan along with a forensic team and a large contingent of police reached the spot and initiated legal action.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shehzad said that a thorough investigation would be conducted from all angles to uncover the truth behind the incident.

He assured that the case would be pursued in accordance with the law and principles of justice.