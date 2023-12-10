Unidentified man’s body found in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The dead body of an unidentified man was found on Grid Road, Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the emergency service received information about the presence of a body on Grid Road. After this, the medical team of the Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the body to the Trauma Center. The identity of the body could not be ascertained yet.

APP/akt