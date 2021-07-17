UrduPoint.com
Unidentified Men Burn Solved Papers In Kahna

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Some unidentified persons attacked an examination Superintendent and torched solved papers of intermediate part-II after snatching them in the area of Kahna near here on Saturday.

Police said that Superintendent Muhammad Amir was going to submit the solved papers of Islamiat Elective to the authorities concerned when some unidentified men approached him, snatched the papers from him and burned down the bundle. The assailants also put the motorcycle of the superintendent on fire and fled the scene.

Punjab Minister for Higher education Yasir Humayun has taken notice of the incident and directed the authorities concerned to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

An FIR had been registered against unidentified people on the complaint of the superintendent and formed a special team to arrest them.

According to the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore officials, 85 candidates had appeared in the Islamiat Elective paper in the said centre.

The intermediate part-II exams have commenced under the BISE Lahore from July 10 and would continue until July 27.

