UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Men Kills Tractor Driver

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Unidentified men kills tractor driver

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Unidentified gunmen on Sunday shot dead a tractor driver at Thakra, an area of City Police Station Mansehra and fled away after committing the crime.

According to the police sources, the unidentified gunmen shot dead 33 years old Sajid son of Riyaz resident of Panodheri an area of the City Police Station and managed to escape easily after committing the crime.

The body of the tractor driver was shifted to King Abdullah Hospital for postmortem which was later handed over to his family after completion of medico legal formalities.

The area police started collecting evidence and also registered a murder case under Section 302 against the unidentified persons.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Driver Mansehra Sunday Family

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

9 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

17 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.