Unidentified men kills tractor driver

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Unidentified gunmen on Sunday shot dead a tractor driver at Thakra, an area of City Police Station Mansehra and fled away after committing the crime.

According to the police sources, the unidentified gunmen shot dead 33 years old Sajid son of Riyaz resident of Panodheri an area of the City Police Station and managed to escape easily after committing the crime.

The body of the tractor driver was shifted to King Abdullah Hospital for postmortem which was later handed over to his family after completion of medico legal formalities.

The area police started collecting evidence and also registered a murder case under Section 302 against the unidentified persons.