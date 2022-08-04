UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Men Loot Revenue Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Two unidentified persons snatched motorbike and mobile phone from revenue officer (patwari) in wee hours of Thursday.

According to report registered by the victim named Abdul Majeed, resident of tehsil Kot Addu, with local police station as he was going to his home when two masked people being on- foot intercepted him.

They took away his motorcycle CD-70, money worth Rs. 3000 with mobile phone on gun-point.

City police station started enquiry on report of Abdul Majeed after registering FIR.

