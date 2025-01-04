Unidentified Miscreants Behind Attack In Kurram: Dr. Saif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday said that Deputy Commissioner has been shifted from Alizai Hospital to CMH Thal for medical treatment. The Deputy Commissioner is undergoing surgery and is in stable condition.
Barrister Dr. Saif is present at CMH Thal along with Commissioner Kohat Mutasim Billah, DIG, and other officials.
Barrister Dr. Saif stated that the situation is fully under control, with security forces managing the area effectively. He termed the attack a malicious act by unidentified miscreants and appealed to local communities to remain peaceful and avoid falling victim to conspiracies.
The convoy has been temporarily halted for safety, and clearance operations are underway. The convoy will resume its journey shortly, he added.
