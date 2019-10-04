UrduPoint.com
Unidentified Motorcyclist Killed Sub Inspector

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Unidentified motorcyclist killed sub inspector

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Unidentified motorcyclist killed a sub inspector in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station Rawalpindi, a private news channel reported late Thursday night.

According to Potohar Region senior superintendent, the sub inspector use to work in HIU department near Saddar.

He further said unknown assailants opened fires at sub inspector Raja Arshad, who was crossing Jawa Pulli, in the vicinity of Civil Lines police station. Raja received bullet injuries and died on the spot, he said.

Further investigations are underway.

