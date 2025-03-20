Unidentified person kill two brothers

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The unidentified person shot at and killed two brothers at Jarvanda Chowk, the police source has said.

As a result, Osama lost his life on the spot, while his brother Ahmed was referred to Peshawar in a seriously injured condition, he said.

Ahmed succumbed to his injuries in Peshawar, he added.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

