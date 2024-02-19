Open Menu

Unidentified Persons Booked Over Stealing Oil From Pipeline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Unidentified persons booked over stealing oil from pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Police have booked unknown persons over charges of stealing oil from the PARCO main pipeline,here on Monday.

Police spokesperson said that some unidentified accused had allegedly dug a tunnel near Chak No 73-RB on Sheikhupura road and stole 1,000 liters of oil from the pipeline by fixing a clump in it.

Further investigation was underway.

