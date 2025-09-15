Open Menu

Unidentified Persons Injure District Administration's Employee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM

KOHAT Sep 15 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Sep, 2025) Some unidentified persons have injured the Personal Assistant to the Additional Deputy Commissioner Osama by opening fire in the Bahadur Kot area.

According to hospital sources, his condition is out of danger.

The police have registered a case.

