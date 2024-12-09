Unidentified persons kidnap woman

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A 21 years old woman has been abducted by unidentified persons in the jurisdictions of Wah Cantonment Police station.

The police said that Muhammad Irshad along with daughter in law named Maryium Bibi 21 years old came from Mansehra to Wah Cantonment to visit his daughter where unidentified persons abducted her.

The police registered a case against unidentified persons and stared further prob.