Unidentified Persons Kill Lady Health Worker
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:35 PM
A Lady Health Worker was killed when unidentified persons opened fire on her car in Pushtkhra area of Peshawar on Thursday
The police said that a Lady Health Worker namely Shazia was traveling in a car when two persons on bike opened fire on her.
As result, she died on the spot and the accused managed to escape from the scene.
The body was shifted to a nearby hospital.
The police have registered a case and started investigation.