Unidentified Persons Kill Lady Health Worker

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :A Lady Health Worker was killed when unidentified persons opened fire on her car in Pushtkhra area of Peshawar on Thursday.

The police said that a Lady Health Worker namely Shazia was traveling in a car when two persons on bike opened fire on her.

As result, she died on the spot and the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

