Unidentified persons kill lawyer in D.I.K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :A lawyer of District Bar Dera Ismail Khan, Iqbal Khiara was shot dead as some unidentified shooters opened indiscriminate firing near the area of Daraban Khurd in D.I.K on Sunday.

According to police sources, some unknown motorcyclists started firing that killed the lawyer Iqbal Khiara, and fled away from the crime scene, a private news channel reported.

The victim was succumbed to injuries and later his body was handed over to his relatives after the postmortem, they stated.

Police had registered First Information Report(FIR) against the unknown alleged killers, search operation was underway till the last report.