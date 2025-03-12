Unidentified Persons Kill Man
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A man here on Wednesday was shot dead by unidentified persons Jangalkhel area, the police spokesman said.
He said the body had been identified as Farooq.
The police registered a case and and started further investigation.
APP/azq/378
