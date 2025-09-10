Unidentified Persons Kill Man In Hajiabad Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Some unidentified persons on Wednesday murdered a man by opening indiscriminate firing in Hajiabad area, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said.
He said the body was identified as Hanif Muhammed 38 years old died on the spot.
The Rescue 1122 team transferred the body to a nearby hospital for legal formalities .
APP/aqb/378
