Unidentified persons kill Punjab Bar Council’s employee

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Unidentified persons on Friday opened indiscriminate firing and killed an employee of Punjab Bar Council in the jurisdictions of City Police Station, Layyah.

The police spokesman said that unidentified motorcycle riders killed a man namely Wasim Abbas 25 years on the spot.

The culprits managed to escape from the scene successfully, he added.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

