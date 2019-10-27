Unidentified Robbers Injure Two In Pakpatan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people sustained serious injuries as robbers opened fire in the suburb of Arifwala in Pakpatan on Sunday.
According to police some unidentified robbers broke into a house and opened fire against the resistance of the house residents.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, they stated.
First Investigation Report had been lodged against the unidentified alleged robbers, search operation had been started to arrest the robbers, they said.