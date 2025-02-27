Open Menu

Unidentified Teen Killed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:10 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) An unidentified teenage boy was killed when a speeding tractor-trolley ran over him here at Bukhar Road, tehsil Karor Lal Easan.

Police said here on Thursday that the victim aged over 15 years succumbed to injuries on the spot. The body was shifted to hospital by Rescue-1122.

Police concerned impounded the vehicle while further investigation was underway.

