Unidentified thieves steal car from DSP Office

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Unknown thieves stole a car from office of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Burewala office, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a citizen namely Sabir Ali, resident of Chak No 152/EB visited DSP Burewala office in connection with an investigation about a case.

After investigation, he found his car LEA 3011 missing from the office.

Few days ago, another citizen had lost motorcycle from the same office.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.