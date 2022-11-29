UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Thieves Steal Car From DSP Office

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Unknown thieves stole a car from office of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Burewala office, here on Tuesday

According to police sources, a citizen namely Sabir Ali, resident of Chak No 152/EB visited DSP Burewala office in connection with an investigation about a case.

After investigation, he found his car LEA 3011 missing from the office.

Few days ago, another citizen had lost motorcycle from the same office.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

