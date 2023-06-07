Unidentified woman allegedly burnt

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :An unidentified woman was allegedly burnt to death at Z town of Piran Ghaib area here on Wednesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, after being alerted by the locals about a woman who caught fire, a Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and found her burnt body there.

Police were also called in by the rescuers, he explained.

The deceased was about 42 years old, he said and added that body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital mortuary in the presence of police for legal formalities.

The cause of death could not be ascertained immediately, the spokesperson concluded.