Unidentified woman found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) An unidentified woman was found dead near textile university skip road, Sheikhupura road here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 reported that a security guard deployed at the main gate of the varsity found the corpse of a woman who was hit by a vehicle near the gate and informed the rescue office.

The rescue team reached the site and removed the body to the mortuary of Allied hospital.