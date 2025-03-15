Unidentified Woman's Body Found In Waiting Room Of Bus Stand
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Dera police recovered the body of a woman from the waiting room of Bus Stand at Bannu Adda, within the jurisdiction of Cantonment Police Station.
Police reported that there were no visible signs of violence on the woman's body. However, further investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.
Authorities collected necessary evidence from the scene and transferred the body to the District Headquarters Hospital Trauma Center with the help of Rescue 1122.
The woman’s identity and her next of kin are being traced. Police stated that all possible angles are being examined to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death, though initial findings show no signs of physical assault.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gomal University pensioners' protest over four-month delay in payments6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police foil large-scale narcotics smuggling attempt6 minutes ago
-
Unidentified woman's body found in waiting room of bus stand6 minutes ago
-
Mufti Munir Shakir among four injured in blast6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police foil large-scale narcotics smuggling attempt16 minutes ago
-
Special meeting reviews prison reforms, Justice system in Dera Ismail Khan16 minutes ago
-
Two youths killed in Kulachi over personal enmity16 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to make the city more beautiful; DG PHA26 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot chairs meeting of the District Education Authority26 minutes ago
-
Five including sub-registrar arrested for using forged power of attorney26 minutes ago
-
Sports gymnasium upgradation to complete by June 202636 minutes ago
-
IG releases Rs. 2.3m for treatment of children of employees36 minutes ago