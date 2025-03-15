(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Dera police recovered the body of a woman from the waiting room of Bus Stand at Bannu Adda, within the jurisdiction of Cantonment Police Station.

Police reported that there were no visible signs of violence on the woman's body. However, further investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

Authorities collected necessary evidence from the scene and transferred the body to the District Headquarters Hospital Trauma Center with the help of Rescue 1122.

The woman’s identity and her next of kin are being traced. Police stated that all possible angles are being examined to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death, though initial findings show no signs of physical assault.