Unidentified women commits suicide

BAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :An unidentified woman committed suicide after jumping into the river Jhelum from the tourist spot Kanir Bridge known as Neelum Point in the jurisdiction of Kohala Police Station Bakot here Friday.

This is the second unfortunate incident of the same nature at Kohala Bridge during the last fifteen days.

SHO Police Station Bakot Naseer Khan told the media that the woman who was staying at the same point suddenly jumped into the river leaving her belongings behind. The motives behind her suicide yet to be known, he told.