Unidentified youth found shot in neck near Sector C-1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A young man without any identification was found shot in his neck with critical injuries near Sector C-1 Bahria Enclave Chand Chowk which was an under construction in the limit of Police Station Banni Gala.

The injured was found late night at the thoroughfare on Wednesday and was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment where he was under treatment on the intensive care unit (ICU), the investigation officer Sub Inspector Iftikhar told APP.

SI Iftikhar informed that the police received the information when the victim was shifted to PIMS Hospital. "The bullet was in his jaw which left him in a very critical condition as he was unable to speak. He jotted down few words on a piece of paper��. I have been shot�. Please shift me to a hospital. The injured is kept unconscious by the doctors to avoid any further loss due to abrupt movements as he is in a very weak condition. He is now stable and out of danger where his statement would be recorded once he completely gets stable," he added.

SI Ifitkhar said there were no documents or Computerized National Identity Card was recovered from the injured boy which raised concerns for his whereabouts. "I personally managed to get a special team from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to carry out digital investigation through his finger prints in order to trace his family and bio-data, he added.

The investigation officer was of the view that the boy apparently looked out to be a mechanic or a labourer as he was wearing tattered clothes and shoes. "The Banni Gala Police Station investigation team is making all out efforts with a thorough investigation to dig out the facts and hold the culprits as it was injustice with a poor man who has been shot inhumanely," he added.

To a question, he said the investigation had been initiated from all aspects as everything in the prima facie was obscure, however, the NADRA team would reach PIMS as soon as possible to take the injured boy's finger prints for searching his identity.

