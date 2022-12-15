UNIDO, GEF hand over machinery to SSWM for cleanliness

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Karachi Tannery Association south zone (PTA-SZ) handed over modern machinery and state-of-the-art equipment to Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) for the cleanliness of Korangi Leather Sector.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Karachi Tannery Association south zone (PTA-SZ) handed over modern machinery and state-of-the-art equipment to Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) for the cleanliness of Korangi Leather Sector.

Addressing the function, MD SSWMB Zubair Ahmed Chana said the SSWMB team is already working to collect garbage, transport, and disposal to the landfill site from Sector 7A Korangi Leather Sector, and in this process, PTA-SZ Environmental Society completely supported us, said a press release issued here by UNIDO.

He said that the addition of modern machinery provided by UNIDO-GEF cleanliness efficiency in the area will further improve. Executive Director Tariq Nizmani, CEO of Chinese company Gansu Construction Mr.Liu Tao, PTA (SZ) ES President Gulzar Feroze, UNIDO National Coordinator Irfan Haider, committee members Rehan Hanan, Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Farooq Ahmed, Abdul Aman, Kamran Habib, and other officers were present at the occasion.

President PTA (SZ) ES Gulzar Feroze appreciates the efforts of MD Solid Waste and his team, he said that due to their efforts and strategy, all matters were settled smoothly, Sector-A 7, Sector 15, Sector 17� within the limits of PTA south zone.

He extended that PTA (SZ) support is being provided in the cleaning and garbage collection work, furthermore, the operational machinery, worth US$300,000, is part of a larger US$2 million project supported by the UNIDO funded by the GEF under Korangi Leather Area project for the reduction of GHG emissions from the leather sector.

He further stressed that the project supports more than 120 tanneries (leather sector) most in need of services including the provision of more than 375 waste collection bins, compactor trucks, multi loaders, mechanical sweepers, tractor trolleys, and other equipment distributed to units to assist in the garbage collection and disposal operations.

Moreover, under the UNIDO-GEF project, machinery, technical support, and other equipment have been handed over to SSWMB to further improve the sanitation situation in Sector 7A. He added that we have full confidence in the team of SSWMB that these machinery will be put to good use.