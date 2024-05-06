Open Menu

UNIDO Inaugurates JICA Funded Meat Testing Lab In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 10:29 PM

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) on Monday organized an event to inaugurate the newly equipped Meat Testing Lab of the Livestock & Dairy Development Department (L&DD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province under the Project for Agri-Food and Agro-industry Development Assistance funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

UNIDO Country Representative Nadia Aftab in her remarks extended gratitude to the department for its commitment and support, which had been instrumental in successfully implementing the project, according to a UNIDO press release.

She also appreciated JICA and the Government of Japan’s generous support without which the achievements would not have been possible.

Nadia also highlighted the common goal of improving food safety and public health, and vowed to continue UNIDO’s support to the KP Government towards Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development.

KP's Secretary Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperative Department Dr Amber Ali Khan appreciated in the support of UNIDO and JICA and stressed that the cutting-edge technology would enhance the lab's testing capacity, ensuring international standards for food safety.

Dr Amber acknowledged UNIDO’s efforts in improving the meat and livestock sector, marking a significant stride towards a safer and more sustainable future for the KP.

He also vowed to work closely with all relevant stakeholders, emphasizing the significance of partnerships in achieving shared objectives.

Dr Asal Khan, Director General L&DD (Ext) KP, commended UNIDO’s efforts for its contributions in strengthening the Meat Testing Lab and promoting food safety compliance in the province from meat production to consumption.

He further lauded the earlier initiative of UNIDO to establish a state-of-the-art meat processing training facility at the Animal Husbandry Inservice Training Institute (AHITI).

