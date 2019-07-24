UrduPoint.com
UNIDO Launches Programme On Energy Management Systems For Industries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Wednesday marked the beginning of its program on implementation of Energy Management System (EnMS) in Industries.

A launch workshop was arranged by UNIDO where this program was part of UNIDO's flag ship project on Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy called Sustainable Energy Initiative for Industries in Pakistan, a press release said.

Under this program UNIDO trained Energy Consulting firms would carry out EnMS implementations including Energy Audit in 50 industrial units across 10 industrial clusters, enabling in achievement of ISO 50001 based Energy Management Systems.

The EnMS program was covering major industrial regions of Pakistan like Karachi, Nooriabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Hub (Baluchistan), Hattar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and others.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Chairman Taskforce on Energy Reforms, Nadeem Babar as chief guest on the occasion appreciated the role of UNIDO in launching and supporting renewable energy projects in the industrial sectors of Pakistan.

He elaborated the importance of energy and how the measures of government had resulted in record electricity production in the country, however there was still and always be requirement of achieving energy efficiency in the country.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production, Amir Ashraf Khawaja, the guest of honor appreciated UNIDO efforts and highlighted the role of ministry in energy conservation and energy efficiency and also assured continuous support in such and other endeavours of UNIDO.

UNIDO Country Representative, Nadia Aftab earlier in her welcoming note described the vision of UNIDO and activities of UNIDO Pakistan, especially in context of promotion of sustainable energy.

She also envisioned that implementation of ISO 50001 based Energy Management Systems would ultimately make industries more competitive, environment friendly and result in huge savings.

She highlighted that this UNIDO's mandate was fully recognized in sustainable development goal (SDG-9), 'Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation'.

She also pointed out that UNIDO was promoting sustainable energy solutions for improved industrial productivity which in turn would create green jobs and facilitate green growth, including the deployment of industrial energy efficiency standards.

During the event a Sectoral Study Report on Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, on Five Industrial Sectors such as Paper, Steel, Dairy, textile and Ceramic by UNIDO was also launched.

The guests were presented with copies of the published report. This research study was conducted to serve as a guiding principle for energy consultants as well as industries, in achieving energy efficiency in their industries.

