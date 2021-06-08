UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNIDO Organizes Workshop On Potential Of Industry 4.0 In Developing Countries

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:21 PM

UNIDO organizes workshop on potential of industry 4.0 in developing countries

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) on Tuesday organized a national stakeholder's workshop on "Unleashing the potential of industry 4.0 in developing countries"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) on Tuesday organized a national stakeholder's workshop on "Unleashing the potential of industry 4.0 in developing countries".

The discussions from the panelists in the virtual workshop lead to a way forward for Industry 4.0 that can be leveraged for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development in Pakistan.

The aim for organizing this workshop was to bring onboard stakeholders from public and private sector to discuss the challenges and opportunities, and find a way forward to promote industry 4.0 in Pakistan, said a press release.

Opening the national stakeholders' workshop, the chief guest, Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO of Ignite National Technology Fund said "This revolution will boost entrepreneurship and ecosystem in Pakistan".

Dr Bernado Calzadilla Sarmiento, Managing Director, Directorate of Digitalization, Technology and Agri-Business, UNIDO HQ Vienna, in a virtual workshop said "One of the six priority themes of UNIDO is Industry 4. It has the potential to improve productivity and competitiveness, increase energy and resource efficiency and effectiveness and hence to protect the environment.

I am sanguine that Industry 4.0 and Society 5.0 will significantly contribute towards inclusive and sustainable industrialization in Pakistan." Speaking to the audience, Julien Harneis, UN Resident Coordinator for Pakistan shared the importance of inclusivity particularly woman and ecologically sustainable solutions. He said, "If we look at how Pakistan has done in this last year. The latest trade and export numbers are showing a recovery which is shows two challenges in the country over all export numbers are low compared to countries similar to size and dimensions. He said "We have to have ecologically sustainable growth. Ecological elements of technological revolutions today are absolutely essential".

UNIDO Country Representative, Nadia Aftab said "Since 1968, UNIDO in Pakistan has extensive and successful portfolio in industrial development cooperation. Industry 4.0 can help in achieving inclusive and sustainable development, also assuring the preservation of resources on behalf of future generations".

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology United Nations Sarmiento Vienna Lead Women All From Industry

Recent Stories

Fitch awards &#039;A&#039; rating to Ras Al Khaima ..

1 hour ago

343,472 persons vaccinated against corona

2 minutes ago

UN chief 'appalled' over killing of Pakistani Mu ..

2 minutes ago

Relocating Donbas Talks From Minsk Will Not Affect ..

2 minutes ago

Govt launches numerous development projects across ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company employee killed ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.