UNIDO organizes workshop on potential of industry 4.0 in developing countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) on Tuesday organized a national stakeholder's workshop on "Unleashing the potential of industry 4.0 in developing countries".

The discussions from the panelists in the virtual workshop lead to a way forward for Industry 4.0 that can be leveraged for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development in Pakistan.

The aim for organizing this workshop was to bring onboard stakeholders from public and private sector to discuss the challenges and opportunities, and find a way forward to promote industry 4.0 in Pakistan, said a press release.

Opening the national stakeholders' workshop, the chief guest, Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO of Ignite National Technology Fund said "This revolution will boost entrepreneurship and ecosystem in Pakistan".

Dr Bernado Calzadilla Sarmiento, Managing Director, Directorate of Digitalization, Technology and Agri-Business, UNIDO HQ Vienna, in a virtual workshop said "One of the six priority themes of UNIDO is Industry 4. It has the potential to improve productivity and competitiveness, increase energy and resource efficiency and effectiveness and hence to protect the environment.

I am sanguine that Industry 4.0 and Society 5.0 will significantly contribute towards inclusive and sustainable industrialization in Pakistan." Speaking to the audience, Julien Harneis, UN Resident Coordinator for Pakistan shared the importance of inclusivity particularly woman and ecologically sustainable solutions. He said, "If we look at how Pakistan has done in this last year. The latest trade and export numbers are showing a recovery which is shows two challenges in the country over all export numbers are low compared to countries similar to size and dimensions. He said "We have to have ecologically sustainable growth. Ecological elements of technological revolutions today are absolutely essential".

UNIDO Country Representative, Nadia Aftab said "Since 1968, UNIDO in Pakistan has extensive and successful portfolio in industrial development cooperation. Industry 4.0 can help in achieving inclusive and sustainable development, also assuring the preservation of resources on behalf of future generations".