UrduPoint.com

Unified Curriculum Launched Across Country, Except Sindh: Shafqat Mahmood

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:04 PM

Unified curriculum launched across country, except Sindh: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday introduced the unified national curriculum in Punjab, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the first time in the country's history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday introduced the unified national curriculum in Punjab, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the first time in the country's history.

At the launch of the first phase of Single National Curriculum (SNC), at Prime Minister House, he expected the Sindh government to adopt the same curriculum.

He said the unified curriculum is fulfillment of the election manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

The Minister for Education termed it a big step towards ending injustice in the society.

He said several developed countries including the United Kingdom, China, Germany and Japan followed their own national curriculum, adding that a uniform framework would help the Pakistani students a level-playing field in academics.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally launched the online portal with the uniform syllabus, which has been developed by the National Curriculum Council, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in consultation and collaboration with education departments of all federating units of the country.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Education Punjab China Germany Gilgit Baltistan Same United Kingdom Japan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Sheraa’s entrepreneur-driven ecosystem transform ..

Sheraa’s entrepreneur-driven ecosystem transforms Sharjah into a home for inno ..

6 minutes ago
 SRTI Park strengthens position as regional hub for ..

SRTI Park strengthens position as regional hub for start-ups

6 minutes ago
 PUCAR Sargodha invites applications for Artist Sup ..

PUCAR Sargodha invites applications for Artist Support Fund

1 minute ago
 4200 security personnel deployed for foolproof sec ..

4200 security personnel deployed for foolproof security on Muharram-ul-Haram

1 minute ago
 Sugar scam: Court extends interim bail of Shehbaz, ..

Sugar scam: Court extends interim bail of Shehbaz, Hamza till Sept 4

1 minute ago
 Explosion Heard at Hotel in Barcelona, Police Excl ..

Explosion Heard at Hotel in Barcelona, Police Exclude Terrorist Attack

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.