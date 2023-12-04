Open Menu

‘Unified Date Sheet” For Mid-term Exams Released For Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

‘Unified Date Sheet” for mid-term exams released for schools

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The School education Department on Monday has released the "unified" date sheet

for mid-term exams to be held in December under the Punjab Examination

Commission (PEC).

The exam will be held simultaneously in 48,000 government schools across Punjab.

The exams will start from December 7, the PEC will provide question papers to all schools.

Meanwhile, the December test will begin in all schools from December 7, the PEC official sources

told APP on Monday.

The School Education Department has released the "unified" date sheet for mid-term exams to be held in December under the Punjab Examination Commission.

The exams will continue till the 15th of December, and the results will be declared on the 16th of December

as the winter vacations will start from December 17.

Action will be taken against the school heads who prepare the question papers by themselves, only the question papers with QR code will be photocopied and given to the students, the sources said.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Pakistan Engineering Council December All From Government

Recent Stories

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Ec ..

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Economic Performance in 2023

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

3 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

5 hours ago
Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

5 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan