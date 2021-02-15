Unified education system will become a reality next year: Akbar Ayub

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan Monday said that the dream of the uniform system of education throughout the country would come true from the next educational year.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the Prosperity Education System.

The minister further said, the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to bridge the gap between the poor and upper classes, private education sector is also playing role for the promotion of education.

Akbar Ayub said that when he was education minister of the province he resolved most the issues of education sector.

Talking about improvement of health facilities the minister said that District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Haripur was upgraded while women and children hospital would be converted to General Hospital where a seven-story tower would be constructed.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that in the general and A-type hospitals Sehat Insaf Card would also be accepted to facilitate the masses.

From the platform of PTI, we have started many mega developmental projects in district Haripur that have changed the fate of the people and make the district a model in not only KPK but all over the country.