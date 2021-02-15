UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unified Education System Will Become A Reality Next Year: Akbar Ayub

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Unified education system will become a reality next year: Akbar Ayub

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan Monday said that the dream of the uniform system of education throughout the country would come true from the next educational year.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the Prosperity Education System.

The minister further said, the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to bridge the gap between the poor and upper classes, private education sector is also playing role for the promotion of education.

Akbar Ayub said that when he was education minister of the province he resolved most the issues of education sector.

Talking about improvement of health facilities the minister said that District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Haripur was upgraded while women and children hospital would be converted to General Hospital where a seven-story tower would be constructed.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that in the general and A-type hospitals Sehat Insaf Card would also be accepted to facilitate the masses.

From the platform of PTI, we have started many mega developmental projects in district Haripur that have changed the fate of the people and make the district a model in not only KPK but all over the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education Haripur Women All From Government

Recent Stories

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

49 seconds ago

PTCL, Huawei launch Smart Cloud Campus Solution fo ..

24 minutes ago

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

27 minutes ago

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

41 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.