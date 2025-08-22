Unified Efforts Reinforce Disaster Management In Flood-hit Regions: NDMA Chief
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 10:02 PM
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider, said Friday that a robust and coordinated national response over the past two weeks has significantly strengthened Pakistan’s disaster management systems, particularly in flood-hit regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)
Addressing the media, Lt Gen Haider stated, “Despite widespread damage from flash floods and depressed flows, swift action by Federal and provincial authorities helped contain the crisis.” He praised the Pakistan Army, local FC units, and search-and-rescue teams for their vital role in saving lives and managing emergency operations.
Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive, substantial relief supplies—including tents, blankets, medicines, and food rations—were delivered to displaced individuals. “Over 6.5 tons of exclusive ration packs have reached the most affected districts, while an additional 1,500 tons of aid is being distributed nationwide,” the NDMA chief added.
He noted that forecasts suggest the weather system will subside by mid of next month aligning with early warnings issued by the National Emergency Operations Center. Authorities are closely monitoring potential reactivation in northern Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and GB.
Lt Gen Haider also highlighted rising water levels in River Sutlej, which may reach up to 200,000 cusecs, prompting evacuation efforts in coordination with the Punjab government. “NDMA, Pakistan Armed Forces, Rescue 1122, and other agencies are working jointly to guide and relocate vulnerable populations,” he said.
He urged citizens to use NDMA’s mobile application for real-time alerts and safety instructions, and emphasized the media’s critical role in disseminating timely information.
“The Prime Minister has directed that alerts be delivered directly to individuals, and we call on all media outlets to support this national effort,” Lt Gen Haider concluded.
