Unified Efforts To Combat Dengue In Twin Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Unified efforts to combat dengue in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting here at DC Office which was

aimed at synchronizing strategies for dengue prevention in the twin cities.

According to the Spokesman of ICT Administration, the administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have joined hands, in a bid to curb the spread of dengue fever.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, district health officers, and the CEO of DHA Rawalpindi. Additionally, representatives from CDA, MCI, and relevant departments also participated in the meeting.

The Primary focus of the discussions was on collaborative action plans, with particular attention to border areas shared by the two districts.

Joint operations will be conducted to target these regions, aiming to eliminate dengue larvae and halt the transmission of the disease.

The decision to coordinate efforts reflects a proactive approach by the authorities to address the pressing issue of dengue fever. By pooling resources and expertise, Islamabad and Rawalpindi aim to bolster their defenses against the disease, safeguarding the health and well-being of residents across both cities.

These unified efforts against dengue are a significant step toward the ongoing battle to protect communities from vector-borne diseases. With coordinated strategies and a shared commitment to public health, Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations combat the dengue fever thread.

