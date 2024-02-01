Unified Forces Gear Up For Upcoming General Election Security
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) In a review meeting led by the District Election Officer (DRO), representatives from all Constituencies, law enforcement, and key institutions have convened to strategies for the upcoming general elections-2024.
ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum on Thursday said that notably, commanding officers from the Pakistan Army on election duty and SSP operations were present, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.
The assembly delved into a comprehensive review of the anticipated challenges on election day and potential threats, as special attention was given to security measures at sensitive polling stations in the Federal capital constituencies, he added.
He further said that the highlight of the meeting was the unanimous approval of a robust security plan for the impending elections. A collaborative effort is set to unfold, with the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers, sensitive institutions, and the police working in unison to execute the approved security blueprint.
This strategic alliance aimed to ensure a secure and smooth electoral process, marking a pivotal step towards a transparent and protected democratic exercise in 2024, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh to observe Feb 05 as public Holiday on "Kashmir Solidarity Day"9 minutes ago
-
Six workers injured as roof of shed collapsed9 minutes ago
-
Indian state terrorism in IIOJK increased during BJP rule: report9 minutes ago
-
3 injured in explosion in Jaffarabad9 minutes ago
-
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi14 minutes ago
-
12 Killed, 14 injured in multiples Road mishaps in IIOJK19 minutes ago
-
ECP to dispatch ballot papers in Balochistan, KPK by air19 minutes ago
-
Excise to facilitate citizens for vehicle registration, transfer, token tax at Trail-319 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders urge UN to take notice of Indian atrocities in IIOJK19 minutes ago
-
'Vote casting is our national responsibility'29 minutes ago
-
8 fuel agencies sealed:39 minutes ago
-
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today49 minutes ago