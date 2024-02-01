Open Menu

Unified Forces Gear Up For Upcoming General Election Security

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) In a review meeting led by the District Election Officer (DRO), representatives from all Constituencies, law enforcement, and key institutions have convened to strategies for the upcoming general elections-2024.

ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum on Thursday said that notably, commanding officers from the Pakistan Army on election duty and SSP operations were present, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The assembly delved into a comprehensive review of the anticipated challenges on election day and potential threats, as special attention was given to security measures at sensitive polling stations in the Federal capital constituencies, he added.

He further said that the highlight of the meeting was the unanimous approval of a robust security plan for the impending elections. A collaborative effort is set to unfold, with the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers, sensitive institutions, and the police working in unison to execute the approved security blueprint.

This strategic alliance aimed to ensure a secure and smooth electoral process, marking a pivotal step towards a transparent and protected democratic exercise in 2024, he concluded.

