UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unified Message, Kashmiris' Activation A Must To Forcefully Contest Kashmir Case: Qureshi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

Unified message, Kashmiris' activation a must to forcefully contest Kashmir case: Qureshi

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that a unified message from the political leadership and activation of Kashmiris were a must to forcefully contest the case of Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Addressing a press conference here, the foreign minister said Pakistan had decided to take the Kashmir issue in UNSC and China had assured its support which was essential as it had entered a critical stage.

The foreign minister, who was accompanied by Prime Minister AJK Sardar Farooq Haider and renowned Kashmiri leader Barrister Sultan Mahmood, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had discussed the Kashmir issue with leaders from various countries including Turkey, Malaysia, Iran, UK and Indonesia.

He also apprised media of his telephonic interactions with his counterparts from different countries and his scheduled talk with Polish counterpart later in the day which was crucial as the country had the presidency of the UNSC.

He said the role of Kashmiri diaspora across the world was vital which should register their protests. The nature of the Kashmir case had changed after Indian unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 to change the autonomous status of the territory, he added.

Qureshi, who had earlier addressed the Kashmiri refugees at the Refugees Camp here and met the Kashmiri leadership, said the Indian forces could make a bloodshed in the Occupied Kashmir once the curfew was lifted.Therefore, he said, the forceful voice from both the Azad and Occupied Kashmir would further substantiate the case.

He told media that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also visit here on August 14 to address the AJK Legislative Assembly while a rally would be held in Islamabad on the day to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

More/iar

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India UK Imran Khan Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World United Nations Iran Turkey China Visit Indonesia Malaysia Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi-launched d ..

3 hours ago

Typhoon Lekima kills 44 in eastern China

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 August 2019

4 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.