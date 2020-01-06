Unified stand of major parties on national issue, reflects political maturity: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the unified stand of all political forces on an important national issue was reflection of political maturity and strength of democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the unified stand of all political forces on an important national issue was reflection of political maturity and strength of democracy.

In a tweet, she said that unity of political parties on the national security issuewas also manifestation of keeping national security, defence and nationalinterests supreme.