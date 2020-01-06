UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unified Stand Of Major Parties On National Issue, Reflects Political Maturity: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:42 PM

Unified stand of major parties on national issue, reflects political maturity: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the unified stand of all political forces on an important national issue was reflection of political maturity and strength of democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the unified stand of all political forces on an important national issue was reflection of political maturity and strength of democracy.

In a tweet, she said that unity of political parties on the national security issuewas also manifestation of keeping national security, defence and nationalinterests supreme.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Democracy Firdous Ashiq Awan All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAEFA transitional committee approves 2020 general ..

16 minutes ago

Decision to import cotton from Afghanistan, Centra ..

40 minutes ago

Sarfaraz Ahmed meets Pakistan U19 squad

47 minutes ago

Shane Warne puts up his cap on auction to raise fu ..

58 minutes ago

ADNEC kicks-off 2020 with major events throughout ..

1 hour ago

16 hotels' managers booked over Marriage Act viola ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.