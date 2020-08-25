Unified syllabus to be implemented on government, private institutions: Shafqat Mehmood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said the government was making a unified syllabus for all and it would be implemented on government and private institutions at the same time.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government had taken services of the best people of the country who had great expertise for formulating the syllabus.

The minister said Primary education should be given in the mother language or national.

He said when the government came in to power the big challenge o save the country from declaring to bankruptcy, adding the government inherited fragile economy and destroyed institutions as well.

He said the government was making its all out efforts to make strengthen the national economy and now the international organisations including Moody's were being acknowledged that the national economy was strengthening day by day.

Replying to a question, he said the present government had decreased current account deficit from $20 billion to three and increasing foreign remittances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Rs of150 billion had distributed among the poor and needy people under the Ehsas Programme during coronavirus pandemic and save the lives of the masses from deadly virus and hunger at the same time.

The government had adopted a comprehensive policy for containing coronavirus pandemic and it was succeeded for the purpose as its smart lockdown policy was being acknowledged at international level.

To another query, he said the government had nothing with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official affairs but it would not make any compromise over the issue of accountability of corrupt people, adding those who had looted national wealth with restlessly they must face the punish.

He said the present government first time held investigations against sugar mafia and public the report about the matter.

He said Nawaz Sharif should return and face the cases which were registered against him otherwise the government would take legal action in that regard as it could adopt different ways for returning him back.