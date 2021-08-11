UrduPoint.com

Uniform Curriculum At Primary Level Implemented In KP: Shahram Tarakai

Uniform curriculum at primary level implemented in KP: Shahram Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :As part of efforts to introduce a uniform education system across the country, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken lead by implementing a uniform curriculum at Primary level from this educational year.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai told APP on Wednesday that KP was the first province to implement scripted lesson plans under the new Single National Curriculum (SNC) from classes 1 to 5 grade.

The minister said that the decision was taken to provide equal education to all children adding, uniform curriculum will eliminate discrimination and status based education system in the country.

"Today I am feeling happy and proud that a uniform education system has been implemented in the province as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf manifesto", he expressed.

He said that today's students were the future of Pakistan so the government was taking tangible initiatives to provide them with the best educational opportunities.

Shahram Tarakai said, a Pakistani student will represent the country at international level so the government wants to prepare students for world competition. After getting quality education, the students will contribute towards development and prosperity in the country, he added.

