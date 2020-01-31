UrduPoint.com
Uniform Curriculum For Across Country Primary Schools To Be Introduced From Apr 2021,Senate Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:55 PM

Uniform curriculum for across country primary schools to be introduced from Apr 2021,Senate told

Minister for Federal Education,Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood Friday said that uniform curriculum for across the country primary schools would be introduced from April 2021

Replying to the question of Behramand Khan Tangi in Senate, he said National Curriculum Council had already sent a draft of uniform syllabus to all provinces for evolving consensus and seeking their input.

After evolving consensus with private schools of all categories, the uniform curriculum would be introduced across the country schools at primary level from April 2021.

He said currently 20 million children were out of schools.

The government was planning to introduce technical education in the schools for ensuring enrolment of out of school children, whose parents send them to workshops, barbershop, trailor masters for seeking different skills. This would end discrimination and children of all segments of society would get equal education.

