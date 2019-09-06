UrduPoint.com
Uniform Curriculum To Be Applicable From Next Year: Shafqat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said in first phase, a uniform curriculum would be applicabled from 1 to five classes in all schools from next year.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the National Curriculum Council has been set up to evolve consensus among stakeholders for uniform standards of education across the country.

He said a uniform standard syllabus would be studied in all schools including government, private and seminaries to provide quality education to the students.

Shafqat Mahmood said the ministry had started registration of seminaries to include them in national mainstream and clarified that no seminary could be operated without registration.

