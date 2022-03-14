Uniform curriculum to be implemented from Grade VI to VIII this year; Shafqat Mahmood

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood said the government will implement uniform curriculum from Grade VI to Grade VIII this year and from Grade IX to XII next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood said the government will implement uniform curriculum from Grade VI to Grade VIII this year and from Grade IX to XII next year. "The uniform curriculum was implemented from Grade I to Grade V last year while its scope would be extended from Grade VI to XII during this and next year", the minister said while addressing the opening session of Overseas Convention here Monday.

He said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has decided to implement a uniform curriculum across the country. Earlier, different curriculum were being implemented in the country which created division, he said.

The minister pointed out that an agreement had been signed with Saudi Arabia for skills development of youth.

While efforts are underway to provide facilities to overseas Pakistanis in the field of education, he said.

Shafqat Mahmood said that all provinces had started extensive teacher training while 50,000 scholarships were being provided annually to female students. A number of students are returning to Pakistan after completing their education abroad and ready to contribute for national development which is encouraging, the minister expressed.

