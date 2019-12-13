UrduPoint.com
Uniform Development Of KP Among Priorities Of Government: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:08 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that uniform development of the whole province is priority of the incumbent government and all the districts of KP would be developed through a comprehensive plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that uniform development of the whole province is priority of the incumbent government and all the districts of KP would be developed through a comprehensive plan.

He was talking to a representative delegation of PK-17 Dir Maidan at CM House here on Friday.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister about the issues and problems faced by the people in their constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that work is underway to provide basic amenities of life including health and education adding all the problems of the people would be resolved with passage of time.

He said that due to backwardness of District Dir, more funds for development schemes than past have been allocated for the areas in current Annual Development Program. He said that government is also promoting tourism in Dir that would change the lifestyle of people by improving their socio-economic conditions.

The CM assured the delegation that development of District Dir is the priority of the government that is working to uplift the areas that were ignored previously. He stated that provincial government is looking for the sustainable development of the whole province.

Mahmood Khan said that provincial government of PTI has initiated different schemes including construction of roads and other developmental projects to facilitate general public. He stated that PTI government does not believe in politics of allegations rather, it is making sincere and incessant efforts to uplift the backward areas aiming facilitation of general public.

The Chief Minister said that all available resources would be utilized to create livelihood opportunities for a common man and all the promises made with public would be fulfilled.

