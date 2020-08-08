UrduPoint.com
Uniform Education System Must To End Social Discrimination: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:01 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a uniform education system was the best way to end discrimination among different segments of the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a uniform education system was the best way to end discrimination among different segments of the society.

Chairing a review meeting on reforms in the education system of Punjab, the prime minister said real development was possible only through education and by ensuring access to it across the board.

Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas gave a detailed briefing on reforms and new projects in the education system of Punjab.

The prime minister appreciated the training of teachers by the Punjab government and the measures adopted for uniform education system and related legal reforms.

He laid special emphasis on providing facilities in schools.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Senator Shibli Faraz and Hammad Azhar, Adviser Mirza Shehzad Akbar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht, Information Minister Fayyaz Chauhan, Chief Secretary Punjab and senior officials.

