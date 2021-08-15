Uniform education system will provide quality education: Dr. Manzar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Prominent Educationist and Researcher, Dr. Javed Manzar on Sunday said implementation of uniform education system across the Pakistan will provide equitable access to quality education to all students irrespective of their social and economic backgrounds.

Talking to APP, Dr. Javed Manzar strongly supported the implementation of uniform education system in Pakistan, and termed it imperative for sustainable development of Pakistan.

Dr. Javed Manzar said that it had already been decided in 1947 that a uniform education be implemented all over the country. The system of education from the nursery and Primary up-to the higher studies should be uniform, he added.

He said that it was an established fact all over the World that the medium of education in the national language helps grow faster to the nations and urdu is the national language of Pakistan., therefore Urdu should be the medium of education.

It may be noted here that Dr. Javed Manzar has done Ph.D in Dabistan-e-Karachi from Karachi University and also authored six books as well as participated in many "Mushairas" poetry shows across Pakistan.

Dr. Javed Manzar widely travelled and represented Pakistan at different forums across the globe.