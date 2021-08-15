UrduPoint.com

Uniform Education System Will Provide Quality Education: Dr. Manzar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Uniform education system will provide quality education: Dr. Manzar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Prominent Educationist and Researcher, Dr. Javed Manzar on Sunday said implementation of uniform education system across the Pakistan will provide equitable access to quality education to all students irrespective of their social and economic backgrounds.

Talking to APP, Dr. Javed Manzar strongly supported the implementation of uniform education system in Pakistan, and termed it imperative for sustainable development of Pakistan.

Dr. Javed Manzar said that it had already been decided in 1947 that a uniform education be implemented all over the country. The system of education from the nursery and Primary up-to the higher studies should be uniform, he added.

He said that it was an established fact all over the World that the medium of education in the national language helps grow faster to the nations and urdu is the national language of Pakistan., therefore Urdu should be the medium of education.

It may be noted here that Dr. Javed Manzar has done Ph.D in Dabistan-e-Karachi from Karachi University and also authored six books as well as participated in many "Mushairas" poetry shows across Pakistan.

Dr. Javed Manzar widely travelled and represented Pakistan at different forums across the globe.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education May Sunday Karachi University All From

Recent Stories

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transp ..

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transport services

17 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajm ..

Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajman University

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Co ..

Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Court Director in Al Hamriyah

32 minutes ago
 12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

47 minutes ago
 RTA named &#039;Team of the Year&#039; at British ..

RTA named &#039;Team of the Year&#039; at British Safety Council International S ..

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing HQA’s Cha ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing HQA’s Chairman

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.