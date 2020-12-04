Uniform educational curriculum to beget single nation by ending division: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that enforcement of uniform educational curriculum would bring oneness in the nation, eliminating the societal division created by the current education system

Addressing the launching ceremony of Radio school and E-Taleem Portal, the prime minister said both the initiatives were remarkable particularly in view of the COVID-19 when the world was strategizing as how to continue education.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and senior ministry officers attended the ceremony.

The FM transmission for Radio School will be accessible at FM-93 in Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Skardu and Gwadar, at FM-94 in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi while at FM-101 in Faisalabad, Sialkot, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Quetta, Multan, Kohat, Mirpur, Khairpur, Bahawalpur, Tabbouleh and Narowal. The timings for class 1 to 5 will be 10:00 am to 12 pm and the repeat telecast would be from 02:00pm to 04:00pm.

The Teleschool accessible at the television is already benefiting around eight million children across the country since the first wave of the COVID-19 hit Pakistan.

Calling the uniform curriculum a "great success" the prime minister said since last 24 years, he had been committing it with the people.

He said the existing system hindered uniformity of the nation rather de-Pakistanized the children as had happened in every society with colonial footprints.

Moreover, he said it would also create equal opportunities for all the students from government or private schools and even the seminaries which would also be mainstreamed.

The prime minister appreciated the education ministry for using modern tools to teach the children; though he said it would be difficult for the illiterate parents to benefit from the facility.

He strongly advocated the use of modern tools to train the teachers particularly in remote areas facing shortage of teachers of different subjects like science and mathematics.

He said the areas with low female literacy rate like Isakhel Tehsil of Mianwali could not produce teachers, nurses or doctors while people from other areas remain unwilling to serve in those remote areas.

"This way, the people of such areas remain caught up in a vicious cycle. This is a great opportunity to reach out to those areas (using modern tools)," he remarked.

The prime minister also emphasized the promotion of skill training to youth for employment opportunities.

He said being a priority, the incumbent government would extend all out resources for education sector in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He, particularly directed the federal education minister to develop Islamabad as model education city by utilizing all available tools and resources.