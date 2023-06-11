UrduPoint.com

Uniform Fare Chart Issued For Non-AC Transport Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Abdul Jabbar has issued uniform fare chart for non-airconditioned transport services in Faisalabad.

Speaking in a meeting of transporters on Sunday, Assistant Administrator General Bus Stand (GBS) Rana Habibullah said the RTA secretary released uniform fare chart for non-AC Wage and Bus Services and the fare chart would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that overloading and overcharging was an offence and it would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that a special team would start checking of fares in buses and wagons from Monday and whosoever was found involved in overcharging would be handed down heavy fine in addition to impounding of his vehicle.

He directed the transporters and drivers of non-AC public transport service to act upon uniform fare chart and avoid violating the rules and regulations.

