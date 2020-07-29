Uniform primary level education curriculum to be implemented within couple of months : Akbar Ayub

KP Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday announced the proposed single curriculum at the primary level of education would be implemented within the next two months as progress had been achieved in that regard

ABBPTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday announced the proposed single curriculum at the Primary level of education would be implemented within the next two months as progress had been achieved in that regard.

Speaking at SSC-2020 result Declaration and prize Distribution Ceremony of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Abbottabad, he referred the vision and agenda of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that the middle and poor classes of the country were the main driving force behind the power of PTI. Elimination of frustrations of the downtrodden segments of society was a top priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, he added.

He told that sectors that were still closed as part of Coronavirus preventive measures might be reopened after Eid ul Azha as the Prime Minister Imran Khan was also worried about the economic problems being faced by the people associated with such sectors.

He, however, said that a stricter implementation of preventive SOPs against the COVID-19 pandemic would be required on the forthcoming Eid and during Muharram.

Besides the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, the function was largely attended by the parents and students of the position holder students as well as heads of concerned educational institutions.

The Chairman of the board, professor Mukhtar Khan and the Secretary Dr. Shaista Irshad on this occasion highlighted activities, achievements and future plans of the institution.

The minister said that a uniformed educational syllabus was the only solution to bring the poor at par with those children who were availing quality education in the elite educational institutions.

Congratulating the top position holders of the board, the minister lauded the BISE Abbottabad for achieving its targets despite the current critical situation of coronavirus pandemic, and hoped that introduction ofe-governance and digitalized system of operations would certainly pave way for transparency and merit in the institutions like educational boards of the province.